Live results: The race is on for CT's 3rd Congressional District

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One state election to watch is Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District race.

For 29 years, Representative Rosa DeLauro has served the district, which stretches from the Long Island Sound and New Haven, to the Naugatuck Valley and Waterbury.

She’s taking on Milford real estate developer, Margaret Streicker (R), and doctor Justin Paglino, of the Green Party.

The trio faced off in “The 3rd U.S. Congressional Debate,” which was put on by a partnership between News 8 and the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven.

The candidates spoke about COVID-19, Medicare, drug abuse and more. You can watch it here.

