Live Results: Three candidates face off for CT’s 5th Congressional District.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The 5th Congressional District includes much of northwestern Connecticut, the Waterbury area and parts of western Hartford county. Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes is running against two challengers.

Two years ago, Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year from Kennedy High School in Waterbury scored a big win becoming a first-time congresswoman representing Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Now, she’s the incumbent. Her main challenge is coming from Republican David X. Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor. He’s made protests we’ve seen over the summer, one of the big issues in this race. Sullivan says he’s the law and order candidate, seeking safety in communities and trying to portray Hayes as someone in favor of violent protests.

Both candidates spoke out to News 8 on this Election Day.

“There’s a difference between protests and riots. I support protests, peacefully under the first amendment. Miss Hayes had made some statements back on June 27 about riots and how all riots weren’t bad,” said David X Sullivan, (R) 5th Congressional District Candidate.

“That’s absurd. My husband has sacrificed to the city of Waterbury over 20 years and I’ve been right by his side. So, it’s absurd and at the other side of this I’ll continue to work to support police,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, (D).

Congresswoman Hayes’ husband is a Waterbury police officer. There’s also an independent candidate in this race. He is Bruce Walczak, a former member of the Newtown Police Commission

