Local election officials prepping for COVID-19 primary; say results could take days

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut’s last state primary election, five percent or 20,000 registered voters voted by absentee ballot.

Due to the pandemic, election officials expect that number to spike dramatically this year.

Kenneth McClary paid for 1,000 door hangers advertising “Vote from Home!” He said he’s knocked on more than 600 doors in Bloomfield.

“I’m just trying to get out and make sure we get people to vote from home so we don’t get COVID.”

Even in a pandemic, the 31-year-old is spearheading a non-partisan grassroots effort to get the vote out safely.

“What I’m hearing at the doors is a lot of people were confused,” he said. “They didn’t know why they were receiving the absentee ballot application. No slight to Secretary of the State. We spoke yesterday, but there was no warning that this [ballot application] was going to be sent.”

Local election officials are required to have a safe poll plan. In Bloomfield, there are five polling sites that will be sanitized before the election.

Sharon Dexler, Democratic Registrar of Voters, said the town is paying staff to clean.

“Those janitors will be cleaning down the privacy booths after every use. All high touch surfaces, door handles things like that.”

Hand sanitizer will be provided. Face shields and masks were ordered; however, they can’t force you to wear one.

Robert Ike, Republican Registrar of Voters, said it’s against the law to require a mask.

“You can’t do anything to impede anyone’s right to vote.”

Instead, Town Clerk, Marquerite Phillips said, “We will encourage every voter to wear a mask, protect the poll workers at the polls and protect your neighbors.”

Results may not be clear for a few days. It takes 15 minutes to process one absentee ballot, and they could receive 3,000 or more.

“We’ll have 10 teams of people opening and processing ballots on election day,” Dexler said.

What about suspected forgery?

Ike said the state’s voter registration system is centralized and online for towns to access, and the original voter card is physically at the town offices. Still, when there is a discrepancy, “We then pull the card and verify the signatures match. In fact, we found last week we found a duplicate voter. Both Sharon and I. We were able to research it and eliminate that duplication.”

Officials said precautions for the primary could cost an extra $13,000. The state is expected to reimburse the town.

I voted stickers will not be given out amid fear of spreading germs.