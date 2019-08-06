LIVE NOW /
Local leaders to call on Trump Administration to protect LGBTQ+ from health insurance discrimination

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, lawmakers and advocates will be fighting to protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination in health insurance on Tuesday.

Senator Blumenthal and other officials will call on the Trump Administration to stop a proposed regulation that would strip health insurance protections from LGBTQ+ residents in the state.

Officials plan to speak on at 11 a.m. in Hartford.

