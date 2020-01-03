Local senators sound off on escalating tensions with Iran

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s two U.S. senators are sounding off on the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says that there’s no question that Soleimani was a ‘bad actor’ and an enemy of the United States but…

“The concern I have now is that of our American security, the safety of Americans across the region and around the world, men and women in uniform, our diplomats and ordinary citizens, and I’m concerned about security of our nation here at home,” said Blumenthal.

“The question we should be asking today is whether Soleimani is more dangerous to the United states alive or dead as a martyr who will rally the Iranian government and the Iranian proxies around the region to do even greater harm to Americans and American interests,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.

Senator Murphy repeatedly called the strike against Soleimani an ‘assassination’ but, he also says there is no question that the Iranian commander was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.