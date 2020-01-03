Closings
Local senators to discuss rules of Impeachment

WTNH.com staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy will be speaking Friday ahead of an expected Senate Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They are set to discuss the rules of Impeachment and the latest state of play. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two Articles of Impeachment against the President.

Blumenthal and Murphy are set to hold this news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

