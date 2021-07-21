Long-time Congressman Courtney facing fresh face, ‘proud, gay United States Army Veteran’, in primary challenger

Conn. (WTNH) — In the second U.S. House district, long-time Congressman Joe Courtney is facing a primary challenger.

The second district covers all of eastern Connecticut from the shoreline to the Massachusetts border. Courtney has held on to that district for eight terms.

But a fresh face is now vying for the seat. Anthony Dilizia is a 25-year-old living in Stonington. His campaign describe him as a “proud, gay United States Army Veteran.”

Dilizia has not officially filed to run yet but plans to do so soon.

Courtney is also facing a Republican challenger: State Rep. Mike France. He filed to run back in February.

