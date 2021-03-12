Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz discusses initiative of new bill focusing on female diversity

(WTNH) — How to get more women into office. It’s something we’re hearing a lot about lately and the push is on to do just that.

Joining News 8 is Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz to talk about Senate Bill 8-83, an act concerning recommendations of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls.

A record breaking 138 Connecticut women ran for state and federal office in 2018, but women only account for 35-percent of the 392 candidates on that year’s ballot and 34 percent of those sworn into the state legislature.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz discusses how we can keep pushing this initiative. A big emphasis is placed on diversity.