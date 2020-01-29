Major gambling expansion could help lower Property Taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic and Republican lawmakers from all corners of the state came together Wednesday to roll out a major gaming bill and to say it’s time to modernize gaming and create jobs.

They say it will not only secure and expand jobs in the gaming and entertainment business in Connecticut, but it could also help to lower your Property Taxes.

Appropriations Committee co-chair Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) explained that the bill gives them the ability to modernize gaming, saying, “That’s what we have here, an ability to modernize gaming. It’s being done in states surrounding us. It’s being done across the country.”

That echoes what Governor Ned Lamont has been saying about gaming for months, and this proposal calls on him to finish negotiating amending the state’s agreement with the two tribal casinos in the state – Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun – by October.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) added, “We are leaving a lot of money on the table if we do not pass legislation like this.”

In part, the plan allows the Mashantuckets and Mohegans to operate both retail and on-line sports betting. It would also allow them to jointly run a casino operation in Bridgeport, and create tribal ‘entertainment zones’ in New Haven and Hartford.

“This is an issue that impacts not only Eastern Connecticut very strongly, but all of the state of Connecticut as we do need to work hard to secure our partnership for the long-term with these tribes.” – Deputy Senate Minority Leader Sen. Paul Formica (R-Niantic)

It is estimated that these expansions of legal gambling will grow the amount of money that is wagered by the public and the plan includes a mechanism to more than double the amount of revenue sharing that goes to the cities and towns from gambling. An increase large enough, the proponents say, to actually lower some Property Tax mill rates.

Both tribes support this proposal. MGM, which operates gambling facilities in Springfield and Yonkers, says they want to continue to try to compete for a casino license

Here’s the complete list of proposals included in the “Act Concerning Jobs In and Revenue From the Gaming Industry”: