Malloy praises state's progress toward ending homelessness

(WTNH) - As Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy prepares to leave office, on Tuesday, he touted the state's progress toward ending homelessness.

The Governor said that the state and its nonprofit partners matched 280 families, including more than 500 children with housing during the last three months.

The Governor's challenge on family homelessness has been trying to eliminate all homelessness in the state.

In November, Connecticut received a $6.5 million dollar grant aimed at eradicating youth homelessness.