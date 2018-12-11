Politics

Malloy praises state's progress toward ending homelessness

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 05:58 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 05:58 PM EST

(WTNH) - As Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy prepares to leave office, on Tuesday, he touted the state's progress toward ending homelessness.

The Governor said that the state and its nonprofit partners matched 280 families, including more than 500 children with housing during the last three months.

Related: Buying books and bears to help end homelessness 

The Governor's challenge on family homelessness has been trying to eliminate all homelessness in the state.

In November, Connecticut received a $6.5 million dollar grant aimed at eradicating youth homelessness.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center