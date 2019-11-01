Maturo not on ballot but casts big shadow on East Haven race for mayor

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in recent memory, the battle for East Haven mayor does not include Joe Maturo.

After nine terms in office, Maturo decided not to run.

Two freshman members of the East Haven Town Council will be on the ballot looking to take his place.

Republican “Big Steve” Tracey, 52, is a former pro wrestler who now runs a bail-bonds business and is in his first term on the East Haven Town Council

Democrat Joe Carfora, 57, owns his own trucking firm that he started with one truck 38 years ago. He is also a freshman member of the East Haven Town Council.

They both want to take the town away from the shadow of the years under Mayor Joe Maturo that includes a scandal in the police department and more recently a sexual harassment case.

Carfora describes it as a series of black eyes for the town adding, “I think our reputation in our town under the Maturo Administration kind of faltered a little bit.”

Tracey also says the town needs to heal and stop bickering about blame saying, “They think like the whole Maturo Administration did it, we’re all not, you can’t blame everybody.”

But Tracey also praises Maturo for doing what he says he’ll do, keep East Haven affordable.

“He kept taxes down,” said Tracey. “He did a good job. I mean, he made some mistakes but kept taxes down and did what he’s supposed to do.”

On Maturo holding down taxes, Carfora said, “He did for years, hold it, ya know, there’s a lot of infrastructures that suffered from it.”

Carfora said much infrastructure in town needs attention and he’s hoping to address it without increasing taxes by seeking aid and grants from the state.

The voter registration here is about two to one Democrats but Republican Joe Maturo managed to win here nine times.

Independent candidate Oni Sioson is also on the ballot on Tuesday.