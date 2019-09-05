1  of  2
Mayor Harp, Elicker to face off in New Haven mayoral primary debate

by: Alex Ceneviva

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Toni Harp and challenger Justin Elicker will take the stage Thursday night for the New Haven mayoral primary debate.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School at 177 College Street.

Elicker had filed enough signatures with the registrar to force a democratic primary with Mayor Harp. If Elicker does not win the democratic primary this month, he has filed the paperwork to run as an independent in the general election in November.

News 8 will be streaming the debate here on WTNH.com starting at 7 p.m.

