Meriden State Rep. says Biden’s Latino agenda is what this country needs

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has an agenda for Latinos, and Latino Leaders in Connecticut say it’s what the state and country needs.

Meriden State Rep. Hilda Santiago is fed up with President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric and policies. She says they’ve disrespected Latinos from day one.

“What he’s done to families coming across the border and what he has done to these kids putting them in cages. And even now I get so emotional about it,” Santiago said.

That’s why she and other Democratic Latinos in Connecticut have pledged their support for Joe Biden who unveiled a detailed policy agenda for the Latino Community this month.

Santiago says it’s needed especially in Central Connecticut where Latinos have suffered during the pandemic.

“Getting people to back to work and getting these people to make sure that they don’t lose their businesses.”

The plan vows to establish a Smithsonian National Latino Museum, invest in businesses, affordable healthcare, childcare, and housing. It also vows to undo Trump’s policies and create a road map to citizenship for millions of immigrants that have been contributing to the economy. It’s a plan local leaders like Santiago say they can get behind.

She said, “This administration will be there to listen to us, to make sure that we get the necessary assistance that we need in order to survive that people will get their health care.”

Connecticut Latino leaders say the biggest challenges here in this state are getting more Latinos registered to vote, ensuring people are familiar with the mail-in voting process, and getting people out to the polls on Election day.