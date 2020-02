STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is hosting a volunteer meet up to canvas in the streets in Stamford Sunday at 1 p.m.

There will be local supporters to receive a breifing from the campaign’s CT State Director.

This is just one of more than 1,200 Bloomberg campaign events happening across the country this weekend.

For more information on the event: https://events.mikebloomberg.com/event/223750/