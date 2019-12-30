Michelle Obama once again named ‘most admired woman’ in Gallup’s 2019 poll

FILE – In this June 22, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the American Library Association annual conference in New Orleans. Michelle Obama will headline voter registration rallies in Las Vegas and Miami later this month during a week of action to encourage voting for the November elections by a nonpartisan […]

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — For the second year in a row, the Gallup poll found former first lady Michelle Obama to be the “most admirable woman” in America by Gallup.

Each year, Gallup onducts a survey asking the open-ended questions: “What woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?”

Michelle Obama was the only woman in double digits this year, polling at 10%, 5% less than in 2018.

Current first lady Melania Trump finished second this year, mentioned by 5% of polled individuals.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for 2019’s most admired man, mentioned by 18% of U.S. adults.