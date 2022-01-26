Mid-term elections include state races for General Assembly; Party platforms are emerging

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mid-term elections are this year. That means locally, General Assembly seats are open for candidates to run for office.

Right now, Democrats hold majorities in both the state House and Senate. The Governor’s office, constitutional officers and federal delegation are also held by Democrats.

News 8 looked at the political landscape and what party platforms may emerge.

All 151 seats are up in the House and all 36 seats are up in the Senate.

State Senator and Republican Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly did not mince words.

“The highway is littered with broken promises from the majority. They have been given the tools to implement these promises yet they have failed to do so and we will remind the voters of that,” Kelly said.

State Representative and Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said the presidential election last year set the tone.

“Elections are getting more and more brutal, they’re getting more personal. I don’t think Connecticut is going to be spared from that,” Ritter said.

There have been nearly a dozen special elections during the last two years. Those candidates will have to run again for the 2022 cycle when their terms end.

Seats that were turned over like the senate seat in Greenwich are cherished by respective parties.

“President Biden won by 20% and yet we were able to turn that around and we did it because we attracted young, energetic, creative and hard-working State Senator Ryan Fazio,” Kelly said.

Adding to that, just about every lawmaker has a new district. The 10-year census means new political district maps.

“The first issue for any new member or members is getting to know new constituents and that’s hard,” Ritter said.

Republicans are focused on kitchen table economics and the working class, along with public safety.

“Not only are we seeing a rise in car theft and issues of people’s property being stolen, but these policies of commercializing marijuana, we are now seeing the impact of drugs hitting our classrooms,” said State Representative and Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

Democratic leaders said while there are tough races, their policies like a state-paid family medical leave and requiring childhood vaccinations to enroll in school are popular.

“We hope to have strong candidates running in other districts as well, especially where there are open seats to be contested,” said State Senator and Democratic Senate President Martin Looney.

Candidates will be nominated in their local districts.

“We’re going to be fine. It’s going to be challenging. We’re going to have some tough races, but we believe strongly we will be in good shape come January 2023,” Ritter said.

Big party conventions in the spring will determine nominees for the major races like the governor and constitutional officers.