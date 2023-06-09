MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Legal minds everywhere are trying to figure out how things will play out after former President Donald Trump was indicted — a legal “first.”

At least one of the seven counts against the former president involves “conspiracy.”

The City of Middletown General Counsel Brig Smith explained the count:

“Means that two people, at least two people, get together and say, ‘We’re going to commit a crime,'” Smith said. “Now, both people have to know it’s a crime, and both people have to intend to commit it.”

We don’t know details — or what the consequences could be yet — but, the former president can still run for office again.

That leaves many questions over what could happen.

Attorney Smith calls this legally fascinating.

“What happens now when you have a former president running for office, and this doesn’t preclude him from running for office, gets into office, and now he runs the Department of Justice and now he orders the Attorney General to squash the Special Counsel investigation to squash the charges,” Smith said.

Stay with News 8 and ABC News for continuing coverage of this unprecedented indictment.