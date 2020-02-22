MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign will open its first Connecticut office in Milford Saturday.

The office will serve as the Democratic presidential candidate’s headquarters for operation in the state as he gears up for the Connecticut primary on April 28.

The campaign plans to open nearly nine more field offices in Connecticut in the coming weeks.