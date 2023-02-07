MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June, according to a release.

Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation Commission, by Gov. Ned Lamont.

“I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed,” Blake said.

Over the past 12 years, Blake has been responsible for managing Milford’s operations while creating a vision and direction for Milford’s future.

With the help of Milford residents, employees and volunteers Blake achieved unprecedented economic expansion, developed world-class recreational amenities, improved city schools, and rebuilt critical public infrastructure in his time as Mayor.

“Every day I’m reminded of how much good there is in the Small City with a Big Heart. While it is an all-consuming job, serving as mayor for this remarkable community has been my greatest professional honor. I’m grateful for your continued confidence and I look forward to our community’s successful future as we all work towards a healthy transition,” Blake said.