Money from outside state continues to pour in for Stefanowski

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 07:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 07:05 PM EDT

Money from outside Connecticut continues to pour in to support Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski.

The Republican Governor's Association has dumped nearly 1-point-6 million dollars into the race.

A good chunk of that money is being spent on ads attacking democrat Ned Lamont.

By comparison, the Democratic Governor's Association has put $125,000 in the race,
but says they feel good about a democrat hanging on to that office.
 

