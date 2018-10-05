Money from outside state continues to pour in for Stefanowski Video

WTNH - News 8 is your local election headquarters.

Money from outside Connecticut continues to pour in to support Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski.

The Republican Governor's Association has dumped nearly 1-point-6 million dollars into the race.

A good chunk of that money is being spent on ads attacking democrat Ned Lamont.

By comparison, the Democratic Governor's Association has put $125,000 in the race,

but says they feel good about a democrat hanging on to that office.

