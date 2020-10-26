More than 650K absentee ballots in CT have yet to be returned

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With just days to go until the Nov. 3 election, hundreds of thousands of voters are still reporting issues with absentee voting.

According to the Hartford Courant, 455,861 absentee ballots have been returned across Connecticut — nearly 20% of the state’s 2.28 million registered voters.

The outlet reports 659,894 absentee ballots have been sent out but not yet returned.

For weeks, residents have been reporting issues with not receiving their ballots or not getting one at all.

State and local officials have continued to reassure voters that every vote will be counted.

‘Every ballot cast will be counted’: Election officials reassure public after absentee ballot issues caught in Vernon, Wallingford, New Haven

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut residents were permitted to submit their votes via absentee ballot. In previous elections, only residents who were members of the armed forces, out of town on Election Day, had religious beliefs keeping them from secular activities, had an illness or disability, or working a polling place, were allowed to vote absentee.

Last week, Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill told News 8 handling absentee voting would be a massive undertaking but feels things are on track and are going “remarkably smooth.”

She believes about 50% of the state’s vote will be absentee.