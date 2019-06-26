Mueller to testify Pursuant to Subpoena

(WTNH)– Rep. Jerry Nadler announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that the House Judiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify pursuant to subpoena in an open session.

The session will be held on July 17.

This comes after House Democrats issued subpoenas for his testimony on his investigation into President Trump.

I am pleased to announce that @HouseJudiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in open session on July 17, pursuant to a subpoena issued this evening. https://t.co/wR0CEVqpJC



We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UEKihMEYXI — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 26, 2019

In a letter sent to Robber Mueller, it reads in part,

“Nevertheless, the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigations and conclusions. We will work with you to address legitimate concerns about preserving the integrity of your work, but we expect that you will appear before out Committees as scheduled.”

Read the full letter below: