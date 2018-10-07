Politics

Murphy backed by SEIU for reelection

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:47 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Service Employees International Union has announced that it is endorsing Senator Chris Murphy for reelection in the Senate.

SEIU said he has a proven track record of fighting for working families across our state and the country.

Murphy is running for his second term.

