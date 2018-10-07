Murphy backed by SEIU for reelection Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) discusses global relations concerns following his recent visit to Munich, Germany (WTNH / Tom Parent) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - The Service Employees International Union has announced that it is endorsing Senator Chris Murphy for reelection in the Senate.

SEIU said he has a proven track record of fighting for working families across our state and the country.

Murphy is running for his second term.

