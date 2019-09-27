Murphy calls Trump’s allegation “ridiculous”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy calls President Trump‘s allegation that he threatened the President of Ukraine “ridiculous.” And Senator Richard Blumenthal says that private conversations with Senate Republican colleagues indicate that “cracks” are developing in Trump’s support.

The two U.S. Senators say the release of the transcript of the phone call with the President of Ukraine and the whistle blower report about it; has solidified their view that the President has violated the law.

“The President of the United States cannot use the massive power entrusted to him to try to force foreign powers to interfere in American elections, period, stop,” said Sen. Murphy at a State Capitol news conference.



Senator Murphy labeled as “ridiculous,” President Trump’s allegation that Murphy had threatened Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Kiev earlier this month adding, “I told President Zelensky that it would be a really bad idea for him to interfere in the 2020 election.”

Murphy adds; that was good advice, not a threat, “The President believes what he is doing is legitimate so, of course he’s going to perceive my effort to stop his corruption as being illegitimate because he doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong.”

Both Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal say they do not believe that President Trump’s efforts to implicate former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter in corruption in Ukraine will not work with most Americans.

Senator Blumenthal saying, “The allegations against Joe Biden are part of the President’s distraction, momentary distraction. They’ve been debunked.”



And Blumenthal further states that he believes more cracks are appearing among Republicans in the U.S. Senate in their support for the President adding, “Privately I think I can say my Republican colleagues appear to be more than troubled. They are deeply concerned about these allegations.”

JR Romano, the Chairman of the Connecticut Republican party has told News 8 that he thinks it would be only fair for Sen. Murphy to release a transcript of his meeting with the President of Ukraine. He told me today; he doesn’t have one because it was in President Zelensky’s office.