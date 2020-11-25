Nearly 80% turnout in Connecticut election is a record

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A record 1.86 million Connecticut residents voted in the Nov. 3 election, a turnout of nearly 80% of registered voters despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to results that were officially certified Wednesday by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden and state Comptroller Kevin Lembo.

The election produced wins for Joe Biden in the presidential race and five fellow Democrats in all the state’s congressional races.

This was the first year that all state residents were given the option of voting by absentee ballot, due to the pandemic. Just over 659,000 absentee ballots were counted.