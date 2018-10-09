Politics

New bill aims to help homeowners recover from May tornadoes

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 06:02 AM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - There's a new effort to help Connecticut homeowners who are still recovering from the tornadoes that hit earlier this year.

Connecticut's Congressional Delegation led by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro are introducing new legislation to help homeowners pay for debris removal.

This after a may tornado swept through places like Hamden and other towns, leaving behind potentially thousands of toppled trees.

It also left thousands of dollars in tree removal expenses for individual homeowners because of a little-known federal law blocking FEMA money from being used for debris removal.

If passed, the new law would repeal that ban and allow federal FEMA dollars to flow to those impacted by the tornado.

News 8 talked to locals about such a change...

"I think it's a good idea.  We're getting a lot of storms lately and I think the money would be well spent if we have that bill passed," said Billy Ehrler, East Haven.

Blumenthal and DeLauro will announce the bill at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony in Hamden. News 8 will be there.

