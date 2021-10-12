New Democratic Super PAC based in Connecticut drawing criticism from Republican Party

Conn. (WTNH) — November’s municipal elections are three weeks away.

Several candidates are getting endorsements from a new Democratic Super PAC.

Democrats Serve is based right here in Connecticut and launched in May.

The state’s Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto questioned the group’s legitimacy.

“It’s another indication of a Democratic Party that is moving further and further left and some guy in Milford trying to make a name for himself,” Proto said.

The Super PAC is the brainchild of Brett Broesder of Milford. He teamed up with consultants from around the country.

His political action committee only endorses democratic candidates running for office who are civil servants, like police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

“Who connect uniquely with independent and Democratic voters but too often don’t have access to wealthy donors networks,” Broesder said.

He filed with federal elections enforcement officials but not with the state yet. They will have to when they make an independent expenditure.

Broesder says the PAC does have an arm that can independently spend money to promote a candidate’s message. But by law, there can be no coordination.

This is a big red flag to state election regulators.

“I think that would be something that the SEEC would look at before they sign off on them,” Proto said.

Democrats Serve has endorsed five people in Connecticut, including those in the Stamford and Norwalk mayoral races, town council candidates in Wallingford and Shelton, and an alderman in New Haven.

The Republican Party chair said it is interesting that only $8,000 has been raised.

“I don’t consider people who work for a congressman, who work for the lieutenant governor… I don’t think people would consider them to be civil servants,” Proto said. “I think they would consider them more to be political hacks.”

There are no doubts voters will see more of these super political action committees as the 2022 midterm elections get closer.