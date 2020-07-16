yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

New Haven officials announce ‘2020 Democracy School’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven officials announced on Thursday the relaunch of Democracy School, a seven-week course teaching residents how city government works.

The program is set to begin in September and will introduce residents aged 18 or older to the structures, services, and leaders in the City of New Haven through a series of public information sessions. City officials will introduce their work and lead question and answer sessions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 20 students will be allowed.

“The Democracy School is an excellent way for residents to learn how City government works and about the services we provide for all our residents in the Elm City. In fact, Democracy School was one of the ways that I started to become involved in the City years ago,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Applications for the two-month long class are now open.

Session Details:

The Democracy School will meet Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm for seven weeks via Zoom. Session links will be sent out to accepted participants. 

WeekDateTopic
1September 10thGoverning the City
2September 17thEconomic Development
3September 24thBudget, Finances & Taxes
4October 1stQuality Neighborhoods
5October 8thCommunity Well-being
6October 15thPublic Safety
7October 22ndYouth & Education
TBAGraduation 

Each student will be required to complete a simple class assignment that can include participating in one of the following over the seven-week period: attend a Board of Alders meeting, attend a Board of Education meeting, attend one of the mayor’s office hours, or attend a committee meeting. After each session, participants will be asked to fill out a brief survey.

