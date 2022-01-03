New laws went into effect on Jan. 1; here’s what you need to know

Politics

by: Caitlin Burke

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut state capitol_106907

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A handful of new state laws went into effect on Jan. 1, starting with the paid family and medical leave law.

With the start of the new year, workers can begin receiving up to 12 weeks of paid time off to care for their own health, a newborn, or a sick family member.

Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will also now be limited to $25 a month. In the meantime, the out-of-pocket expenses for equipment and supplies, like glucose test strips and insulin syringes, will be limited to $100 a month.

House Minority Leader Vin Candelora says there are many benefits to the new laws this year.

“We have a lot of different laws going into effect that might improve people’s lives. I think everyone is sort of looking forward and saying how do we function coming out of this pandemic and what services are we going to need to improve whether it be educational, behavioral health, or mental health services for our kids and our adults,” Candelora said.

For a full list of new laws, click here.

Hartford

