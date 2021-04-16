New proposed bill could prevent future employers from asking your age

Conn. (WTNH) — Soon, it could be illegal for an employer to ask for your age. That’s if a new bill gets signed into law.

The new bill is meant to stop age discrimination. Right now, discriminating against anyone over the age of 40 is against the law, but it can be difficult to prove.

If this bill becomes law, employers would not be able to ask for your birthdate or any dates related to when you graduated high school or college. State Senator Derek Slap says Connecticut has the sixth oldest workforce in the country. So, this will apply to a lot of job hopefuls.

“We want to give older workers a chance to get to that job interview and not get vetted based on age before they ever get a chance to at least get that job interview,” said State Sen. Derek Slap. “A recent survey said that 60 percent of older workers and that’s anyone 40 or older have faced age discrimination and faced age discrimination at some point in their career. It starts earlier for women and people of color are disproportionately impacted.”

State Sen. Slap says Connecticut is really leading the way on this with only Maine and Washington having similar laws on the books.

The Senate already voted it through this week and the Governor has already said he supports the measure.