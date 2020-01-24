New York Times editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar for Democratic nomination

WASHINGTON — With less than one month left before the Iowa caucuses, the New York Times editorial board endorsed two female candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

“Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Warren right now are the Democrats best equipped to lead that debate,” the editorial board wrote Sunday. “May the best woman win.”

The Times said it picked Warren of Massachusetts and Klobuchar of Minnesota over other candidates in the still-crowded primary field because “in this perilous moment, both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration. For this reason, we are breaking with convention and putting our support behind, not one, but two candidates.”

In the announcement, the board said, “Senator Warren is a gifted storyteller and a brilliant architect of regulation, where we would push back on some specific policy proposals, we are struck by how effectively her message has matched the moment.”

As for Klobuchar, the board said, “Senator Klobuchar has a lengthy resume in the Senate, and bipartisan credentials that make her an invaluable dealmaker, she’s shown she can unite the party, and perhaps the nation.”

CNN contributed to this post.