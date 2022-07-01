(WTNH) – News 8 is holding a series of political debates ahead of the November general election.

The first debate will feature Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate. It will take place on July 26 at 8 p.m. between Republicans Themis Klarides, Leora Levy, and Peter Lumaj. The debate will be televised live from the News 8 studio on WCTX and streaming on WTNH.com

The second debate will be the gubernatorial debate, which is scheduled for October 25 at Mohegan Sun Casino. The gubernatorial debate will be jointly sponsored by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

These debates follow News 8’s comprehensive team coverage of campaigns for Connecticut governor, U.S. Senate, and Congress. As part of this coverage, News 8 released a series of exclusive election-year voter surveys done in conjunction with The Hill and Emerson College Polling.

“News 8 is committed to providing the most comprehensive political coverage this election season,” says Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “News 8 is proud to bring voters a series of key debates to help voters in our state make an educated decision this November. These debates, along with Connecticut’s most experienced political team, make News 8 Your Local Election Headquarters.”

All candidates who have received an average of at least 10 percent support in a professionally conducted nonpartisan poll will be invited to participate, regardless of party affiliation.

Voters are set to go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8. To register to vote, click here.