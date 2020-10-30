News 8 speaks to Quinnipiac students about issues most important to them in this year’s election

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With each presidential election poll showing different results, it’s hard to nail down who is actually in the lead. News 8’s Darren Kramer took the temperature of one, unpredictable demographic in this election: young people.

Traditionally, it’s tough to get a lot of young voters to the polls. That could be different this year with the race between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump so contentious.

A recent poll out of Harvard says a big number – 64% of 18-29-year-olds say they will ‘definitely’ vote in the election on Nov. 3.

News 8 asked a group of Quinnipiac University students studying political science, journalism, and media about the issues important to them.

On the list: climate change, race relations, respectful political leadership, economy and the job market, healthcare, and the coronavirus.

