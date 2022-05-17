(WTNH) – On Wednesday, News 8 will have a story the whole state will be buzzing about. The results of a poll conducted by News 8, The Hill, and Emerson College Polling will be released.

News 8 Chief Political Anchor Dennis House is giving a preview of the poll that was conducted in the past week and looks at the governor’s race, the Senate race, and some hot-button issues in the state.

Emerson College has a vast experience in the field and works closely on polling with our parent company, Nexstar Media.

Spencer Kimball, who graduated from the University of Hartford and is familiar with Connecticut politics is discussing the poll.

“We conducted this poll, calling landlines and mobile phone numbers to collect respondents of registered voters in Connecticut. We ended up with a thousand completed respondents. Now, we get a much larger list, but we boil it down to a thousand for optimal weighting purposes,” Kimball said.

When asked if they learned anything from the 1,000 respondents, Kimball said, “Well, a thousand people gives us a margin of error of 3 percent, and so, it’s really important that this is not an exact score. It’s a range of scores that plus or minus three to everything. So, if you see it at 50 to 46, it could really be as high as 49, so it’s important to include that margin or error in our analysis.”

The poll will drop on News 8 at 6:30 a.m. on-air and online.

