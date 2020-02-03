News 8 to cover Governor Lamont’s State of the State and kickoff to legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolls are sure to be a huge topic of discussion as the 2020 Legislative session kicks off this Wednesday with Governor Ned Lamont’s 2nd State of the State address.

However, Lamont’s proposed tolls plan is far from the only important topics on the docket for the day. The governor’s proposed budget is also sure to spur plenty of debate across the aisle, with Lamont focused on continuing to rebuild the state’s Rainy Day fund – a move the governor and his supporters insist is important in order to help recession-proof the state.

This Legislative session – which lasts from February 5-May 6 is the shorter of the two in Connecticut’s two-year cycle. In the short session, bills must be introduced in committee or by the governor’s office, a rule which favors the Democratic majority in both the House and Senate.

Lamont also hopes to address workforce development, including appropriating grants to particular areas; gambling; legalizing marijuana; and lowering the cost of college, day care and health care for middle-class families according to a spokesman.

News 8’s Tom Dudchik, Mark Davis and Jodi Latina will lead a live special exclusively on WTNH.com, the News 8 app and the News 8 Facebook page starting at 11am Wednesday to get you ready for everything related to Governor Lamont’s 2nd State of the State and the kickoff to the legislative session.