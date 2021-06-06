Will lawmakers pass the recreational marijuana bill? Only days left of legislative session to decide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state budget still needs to be passed and there is an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana. But, are there enough votes to pass the bill?

The recreational use of marijuana bill is 300 pages.

Currently includes adult use only. You must be 21 years old.

Grow your own is allowed capped at six plants per person/ 12 per home. This begins July 2023.

Retail sales begin in May of 2022

Towns can block sales

Equity applicants have early access to sell

Opponents said section 174 line 8955, is a loophole or a final cultivator license can be applied for without being subject to a lottery. It is specific to a “disproportionately impacted area.”

“I’m not so sure it’s going to see the light of day. I don’t think Democrats are that happy with the bill either,” said State Representative Vin Candelora, Republican House minority leader.

Revenue from the marijuana bill is not written into the pending state budget deal.

Do Democrats have the votes to pass the bill, and what will Republicans do? The deadline for the legislative session to end is Wednesday at midnight.