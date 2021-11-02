Nine town council seats up for grabs in West Hartford with 15 people running and five different parties

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The polls across Connecticut are open until 8 p.m. People in several communities, including West Hartford, are voting in mayoral races.

In West Hartford, there are nine town council seats up for grabs, with 15 people running, and for the first time ever, five parties.

Residents made their way to the polls, some dropping off their ballots outside, others headed in. Governor Ned Lamont even made his way to West Hartford to say hi to constituents and candidates.

For Sarah Laskowski, she grew up in West Hartford and moved back when she had kids of her own.

“We actually filled out our ballots together at the kitchen table because I think instilling a sense of civic duty is important for our kids,” Laskowski said.

When it comes to the ballot, her kids are her main concern.

“I think voting for what you believe in is really important. My personal motivation this year was COVID safety, particularly filtration in schools,” Laskowski said.

Shari Cantor has been the mayor since 2016. She’s up for re-election this year, with five different parties running for the town council seats.

With those 15 people for those 9 town council seats are historically the highest number on the ballot.