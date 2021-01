President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney to vote to impeach Trump, says there’s “never been a greater betrayal” by a president.

She says he “lit the flame” of last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.

