No Check, No Sale: CT U.S. Senators introduce bill prohibiting gun sales without background check

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. Senators are introducing a bill aimed at closing a loophole that allows gun sales to proceed if a background check is incomplete after 72 hours, even if the gun buyer isn’t legally allowed to purchase a gun.

Senator Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal’s “No Check, No Sale” bill says the gap in existing law has allowed thousands of gun sales to prohibited buyers, including the gun used in the deadly attack at a Charleston, South Carolina church.