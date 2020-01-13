No special session this week; Republicans push Lamont to conduct more town halls on tolls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be no votes on Governor Ned Lamont’s “trucks only tolls plan” this week.

This had been the week tentatively scheduled for a special legislative session on transportation and tolls but sources said the plan is not ready yet.

Sources in the legislative leaders said talks are still underway to not only finalize a plan but to schedule a public hearing at the Capitol on the issue. But Republican lawmakers said that’s not enough.

Governor Lamont was deep in the Naugatuck Valley on Monday to sign that big hospital agreement at Giffin Hospital in Derby.

Ironically, in one of the regions of the state that Republican lawmakers said he should conduct town meetings explaining his latest trucks only tolls plan.

“We took the governor at his word when he put out his latest plan that he would do public hearings throughout the state,” said House Minority Leader, Rep. Themis Klarides, who represents Derby. “We agree that’s the best way to do it so we requested several areas of the state we think that should be done.”

The current plan, that legislative sources said is still being written would only impose tolls on large 18 wheeler and tandem trailer trucks on 12 bridges in the state but specifics are still lacking.

“People should know what the governor’s talking about,” said Minority Leader in the State Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven). “What his plan is, as of right now I don’t think anybody knows what the plan is and that’s problematic when you’re talking about an issue like tolls.”

Republicans said because there have been so many proposals over the past 12 months, there is public confusion.

“Quite honestly, as a leader, we don’t even have a draft of the proposal we’re doing right now and if I don’t have it, your average person doesn’t have it,” Klarides added.

The governor did a couple of radio call in shows last week and yesterday, several hundred people turned out for a town meeting event at a school in Westport.

“I did a town hall, as you point out, just yesterday,” Lamont said. “We’ll see how many more we do. What I really want is the legislature to vote and if it’s not this week I really hope it’s next week.”