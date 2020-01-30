Live Now
No special session to be held for Lamont’s transportation/tolls plan, public hearing still on

Politics

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A special legislative session to discuss Governor Ned Lamont’s transportation plan will not be held Monday and Tuesday.

If there is going to be a vote on tolls it will have to come during the regular legislative session which begins Wednesday.

A public hearing on the topic will take place Friday in Hartford.

Governor Lamont’s ‘trucks only tolls’ plan and transportation revitalization proposal has been a main topic of discussion between proponents and opponents since it was proposed late last year.

