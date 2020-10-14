North Haven H.S. students virtually take part in mock presidential election

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A tradition for thousands of high school students will continue this year, even if it has to be done remotely. It’s a challenge real voters are facing this year as well. How best to cast their votes?

At North Haven High School, and in 50 other districts around the state, students will be able to cast their votes in a mock presidential election.

“And what they are going to do is first, register to vote in a mock way that mirrors voter registration,” explained Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT).

Which represents half the battle in the real world of voting. As for actually casting a ballot, for students it will all be done virtually.

“Upon registering, the students will receive a link to vote, beginning on the 19th, and they will have a 4-day window in which to cast their vote,” said North Haven High School principal Russell Dallai.

As committed as many younger people are to various causes, they tend not make it to the polls.

The Lieutenant Governor putting it this way: “While 80% of 80 year-olds vote, only 20% of 20 year-olds vote,” Bysiewicz said.

This bi-partisan effort to encourage civic engagement is designed to hopefully turn that last number around.

“Our laws reflect society,” said State Senator Len Fasano (R-Minority Leader). “As society changes, our laws must also change. And the way you do that is having your voice heard at the ballot box.”

For any high school students who turn 18 by Nov. 3, they are encouraged to vote. Everyone else is encouraged to encourage their parents to vote.