Ocasio-Cortez wins primary in NY, other races undecided

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her Democratic primary Tuesday, but election night ended with uncertainty over the outcomes of several other New York congressional races featuring other young insurgents.

The coronavirus pandemic that moved campaigning from the streets to computer screens also prompted officials to allow New Yorkers to vote by mail, and the process of opening and counting those absentee ballots won’t begin until at least July 1.

Ocasio-Cortez beat primary opponents including former CNBC broadcaster Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. Meanwhile, Democratic Congress members including Eliot Engel and Carolyn Maloney waited to see if they would survive strong challenges from young opponents.