Democrat Brian Smith wins 48th District State House seat left open by the passing of Rep. Linda Orange

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Special Election results out of Mansfield revealed Tuesday night that Democrat Brian Smith will fill the 48th District State House seat left open by the passing of Representative Linda Orange last year.

Half a dozen polling places closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for a special election vote for State Representative in the 48th House District, but there’s one location that has some extra eyes on it: Mansfield.

Voters at that polling location had their ballots hand-counted by volunteers instead of a machine.

Democratic State Party Chair, Nancy Wyman, said money was the issue.

“The registrars, both Democrats and Republicans are watching,” Wyman explained. “They make the best decisions and they think that this was the best way to go…saving money for the people of Mansfield. “

The two candidates, Republican Mark DiCaprio and Democrat Brian Smith, had campaign staff watching the count to ensure this race was fair — with low turnout, hundreds of votes could make a difference.

Last week, attorneys contacted the Secretary of the State’s Office to ask her to step in amid concerns ballots would be hand counted during the day, which is against the law.

They also were concerned ballots would not be secured.

“In Mansfield, that portion of the district is only a few streets, so I’m sure that was the case but now we have told them that they can’t do that until after the close of the polls,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill (D).

Republican State Party Chair Jr. Romano said he’s concerned in a low turnout special election this decision was allowed.

“We should be doing everything to preserve the pristineness of an election and hand-counting ballots, and the excuses I’m hearing by the registrars doesn’t add up,” Romano said.