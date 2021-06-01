On 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre, CT State Senate passes bill declaring racism public health crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Connecticut’s State Senate passed a bill declaring racism a public health crisis.

The state says the move “takes several key steps to address systemic racism in Connecticut.”

The bill, which passed in the State House with bipartisan support, declares racism a public health crisis and “creates a cross-sector commission to set goals and create a strategic plan for dismantling systemic racism as it impacts public health; defines the doula profession; standardizes how race, ethnicity, and language data are collected; and takes other steps to address the impacts of racism on health in our state.”