HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday will mark one year since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, but Connecticut Democrats on Thursday stressed that the state’s abortion rights laws still stand strong.

“Abortion is safe, legal and protected in Connecticut,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “We want the women of Connecticut to know that, and we want women across America to know that — because if abortion is prohibited in your state, come to Connecticut to get access to care.”

The state legislature passed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act last year to codify the right to abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned a 50-year precedent that protected abortion rights at the federal level. State “trigger laws” went into place, leading to a cascade of ongoing legal battles across the nation.