One-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Aiken ahead of Democratic Primary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Aiken, South Carolina Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Democratic Primary.

Ashley Osborne, from our sister station NewsChannel 6, spoke to the Democratic Presidential Candidate in a one-on-one interview before the rally.

Sanders had plans to dash up to North Carolina, a conveniently situated March 3 primary state, on Wednesday and again Thursday, when he also plans to cross into Virginia. While other candidates are making their final pitches in South Carolina, Sanders was also scheduled to make two campaign stops in Massachusetts, home turf for Warren and a critical Super Tuesday state.

“It’s a very difficult time, logistically, to try to balance all this,” acknowledged Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver. “Suddenly, now you have contests all across the country, and candidates just have to do the best they can.”

Weaver underscored the stakes for candidates who head into Super Tuesday unprepared to compete, noting that in 2016, Hillary Clinton’s delegate lead coming out of the day’s contests was tough to overcome.