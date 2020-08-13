‘One Vote’: Documentary shows 2016 presidential election from voters’ perspectives

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The 2016 presidential election is one that will be remembered for years to come.

“One Vote,” a new documentary, shows the election from the viewpoint of voters.

It was filed in five states on Election Day and aims to captures the diversity among American voters.

Christine Woodhouse, of Weston, Connecticut, directed the documentary. She spoke with News 8 about the film and the importance of voting.

You can watch the documentary online.