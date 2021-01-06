Opening Day 2021 Legislative Session was far from normal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The opening day of the 2021 Legislative Session was anything but normal. It was the day of new traditions.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill remarked, “The Office of Senator, to the best of your ability, so help you God.”

A father and son bond made even more special as former House Speaker Tom Ritter swears in his son Matt as the new speaker. State Representative Matt Ritter, Democratic House Speaker said, “It’s a tremendous honor for me.”

Lawmakers now enter a virtual session. A 14-minute pre-produced state of the state address. The governor touched on many issues from racism to honoring the more than 6,000 who have died in the pandemic. The theme: a Connecticut come back.

Governor Ned Lamont told the people of the state he is committed to, “faster transportation, such as faster transportation options which incentivize a move to all-electric vehicles, a zero-carbon electric grid, and stronger protections against cyberattacks.”

The governor said he would work with the state’s two Native American tribes on, “Sports betting, internet gaming.”

He adds he will also push for legalized marijuana, which Lamont says, “Is happening all around us. Let’s not surrender these opportunities to out-of-state markets or even worse, underground markets.”

Republicans came out swinging.

State Senator Kevin Kelly, Senate Minority Leader says, “Where we’re dead last in personal income growth and job growth. That’s their history. That’s their legacy.”

State Representative Vin Candelora, the House Minority Leader took issue with the video produced by Glastonbury Ad Agency Cronin, “I have businesses calling me, begging for the grant money. They don’t know if it came through. Turn on the TV set and see a paid advertisement. I don’t think it was appropriate to do with outside taxpayer dollars.”

It is unclear how much the video cost. The Governor’s Communications Director Max Reiss tells News 8 that Lamont has offered to pay for the video out of his own pocket if that is what is necessary.

The governor’s emergency powers expire in February. It is unclear whether lawmakers will take control back or extend them. Protestors say they don’t want a king. For now, lawmakers roll up their sleeves and get back to work.

The Democratic State Senate President Martin Looney acknowledges, “People expect us to be creative and make sure everything is done in the spirit of equity.”

“We are now at a point where it’s not just so much how we are going to live with it, but how to move past it, ” added State House Speaker Ritter.

The Governor says he will be able to fund our critical services without draconian cuts or broad tax increases. Lamont presents his budget in February.