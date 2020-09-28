Partisan bickering over legislative special session in Hartford weeks before November election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tensions are high at the State Capitol Monday. Governor Ned Lamont announced the agenda for the Special Legislative Session Friday and within minutes the partisan bickering started.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) told News 8 Monday this week’s Special Legislative session – to begin Tuesday – is a sham, “God forbid the Republicans have a voice in this session. It’s about power and politics and not people.”

Fasano believes the majority party (Democrats) are taking advantage of the COVID-19 virus in this situation.

“COVID cases are down because we are not allowing more than ten people to get together. But we can have 300 people in the [Capitol] building? I don’t understand that argument.”

What is on the agenda?

Processing Absentee Ballots Early

Utility rates & performance

School Construction Funding

Hemp Law

State Marshal fees

Transfer Act Update

Prevailing Wage on Construction projects

Environmental Justice

Condo Assoc. Crumbling Foundation aid

Property Tax Exemptions

Nominations of Judges

Democratic Senate President Marty Looney (D-New Haven) says, “Five weeks before an election everything that Fasano is saying has to be taken in the context of an election campaign.”

Democratic leaders say the Energy Bill – which they have called ‘Take Back the Grid’ – is timely. They also point to the November presidential election and voting. Adding the timely processing of what’s expected to be an avalanche of absentee ballots is vital to ensuring every vote is counted and that the outcome cannot be questioned.

House Majority Leader Representative Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) says despite cries of partisan games, “I can guarantee you there will be bipartisan votes on those bills.”

Representative Ritter will be recusing himself from the vote to approve new judges when the House convenes on Wednesday. His mother is being considered for an open seat on the State Supreme Court.

Any bills that include a high price tag are off the agenda. The governor said those items will have to wait until the next session in January.